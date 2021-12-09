Management Today's most popular stories of 2021

From how to spot a narcissist in the workplace to why the label “imposter syndrome” is lazy, here are the stories which MT readers liked most this year.

What does the future of work look like? MT asked some of Britain’s top firms to find out. Employers were clearly keen to eye up their competitors' long-term remote working plans (perhaps, before launching their own).

The inauguration of Kamala Harris as Vice President of the United States in January was a milestone to be celebrated. It also presented the opportunity to reflect on what we can learn about leadership from the first black woman to hold this office. MT shared six lessons from the leading lady, including you're never too old to dance.

From Netflix to Bacon of the Month club, subscriptions businesses have proliferated in recent years. But there's a lot more to making the model work than just convincing someone to set up a monthly direct debit. MT’s 20-page report explores the rise of the subscription business model and what it takes to do it well.