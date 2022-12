From the brains behind Brompton Bikes to how to manage a liar, we’ve collated the top stories of the year.

11. Are you a psychopathic, narcissistic or Machiavellian leader?

Those with “dark triad" personality traits are often more likely to become leaders. Two academics look at why they create toxic environments and how organisations can spot them.

10. Brompton CEO: “British industry needs to give itself a kick up the ass”