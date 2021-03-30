My manager blamed me for not being able to communicate

The leader that made me: What should have been a growth opportunity turned into a nightmare for VeeLoop co-founder Patricia Salume.

Organisational culture is subjective. It’s a mood in the room - perhaps a feeling of pressure or psychological safety - that's shaped by the personalities and behaviours of those who work there.

While it manifests differently firm to firm, there are some established principles behind how it’s created. A big one is that the tone is set, though not controlled, from the top down.

Patricia Salume found out early in her career just what the consequences can be of a corporate culture in which managers fail to take responsibility and encourage toxic behaviours. How it made her feel was at the forefront of her mind when it came to cultivating her own company culture, as co-founder of digital payment start-ups VeeLoop and vHelp.