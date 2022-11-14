How can managers beat ‘productivity paranoia’?

Trust issues can be the downfall of any relationship, but there is a worrying trend of managers still wrangling their own trust issues when it comes to working remotely. This disconnect is being coined as “productivity paranoia” - the concept that even if employees are working effectively, managers struggle to believe it if they are not working in the office.

Marc Holl, head of primary care at Nuffield Health, says this is concerning because trust is one of the most important components of every work environment. Without it, he says staff may feel reluctant to or uncomfortable with communicating their thoughts and ideas, therefore struggling to support each other.

“Negative work environments can exacerbate behaviours like overworking and presenteeism and it’s well reported these, in turn, can lead to heightened stress states, which impact physical and mental wellbeing,” says Holl.