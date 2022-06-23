Managers who are honest about failure make better leaders

Podcaster and author Elizabeth Day urges organisations to be more open about mistakes

Managers who are open about their own mistakes and failures make better leaders, Elizabeth Day told delegates during the final day of the Festival of Work conference.

The author and host of the podcast How to Fail shared her own personal and professional life failures, including not speaking up for herself and not taking charge of her career because of people-pleasing in her twenties.

In doing so, Day reminded delegates that learning from failure is a cornerstone of human progress.