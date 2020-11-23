Managers overestimate how engaged their staff are

With anxiety levels higher, the distinction between work and home increasingly blurred and an infectious virus circulating, employee wellbeing has become a top priority for organisations and leadership teams around the world.

As a result, corporate leaders have been talking about the importance of putting their employees at the centre of everything they do. Many have sought to increase the frequency with which they communicate, while their companies have rolled out support plans and invested in tech to make it easier to keep in touch.

If you ask managers themselves (as Management Today has done on numerous occasions throughout the pandemic) the majority will say that despite some teething problems they have done well. But ask their employees and they might tell you something different.