Managing in isolation: It’s even lonelier at the top

Leaders will be experiencing a particular type of stress during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The structure of Gauthier Van Malderen’s work day hasn’t changed much since he and his 60 staff started working remotely during the coronavirus lockdown.

The CEO of digital library firm Perlego still starts with the usual troubleshooting expected in a fast-growing firm, followed by three or four internal team meetings, employee one-on-ones and checking in with investors. What has changed has been his living conditions.

The 28-year-old founder has moved out of the London flat he shares with two housemates, and is currently living alone in a small Brussels flat so he can be close to his parents.