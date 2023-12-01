Managing self-management: 7 steps for (finally) making it work

First up is ordering employees to be free...

‘Self-managing organisations’ are companies that have sought to decentralise authority in a radical way through a structure of self-organised and -governing teams.

With the old school command-and-control ethos increasingly seen as outmoded, introducing a less hierarchical leadership structure might feel like a natural evolution for many businesses. But, distributed authority, group decision-making – isn’t that a step too far?

As the pendulum swings back more towards pre-pandemic norms, and many companies up their mandatory office days, it’s clear everything isn’t business as usual in workplaces across the UK. The pandemic has accelerated trends already in evidence pre-Covid: employees want more autonomy, flexibility and a say in strategic decision-making.