How Marcia Kilgore's Beauty Pie is disrupting cosmetics

Marcia Kilgore is a shark; she has to keep swimming, or she drowns. The 52-year-old serial entrepreneur founded Bliss Spa, an upscale New York spa chain widely credited with kickstarting the 90s spa boom, in 1993; the affordable bath and body care line Soap & Glory in 2006; FitFlop, a range of toning footwear, in 2007; and Soaper Duper, a vegan bath and body products label, in 2016. Kilgore is a wealthy woman - Bliss was acquired by LVMH for $25 million in 2004, while Soap and Glory was sold to Boots in 2014 for an undisclosed (but probably considerable) sum - yet she keeps creating.

“I’ve been doing this for so long that it’s like trying to shut off the perpetual motion machine,” she exclaims. “And I’m very curious, so I’m always thinking, what about if you did this, and I read that, and could we just hook this up together? I’m always spinning together new ideas in my mind.”

The idea for her latest venture came when Kilgore was on a business trip for FitFlop in 2014. In Hong Kong airport, en route to a factory in Dongguan, Kilgore realised she needed moisturiser. But a pot of moisturiser in the airport’s duty free concession cost $150.