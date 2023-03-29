Should it matter who a CEO marries?

One day this summer, 92-year-old media mogul Rupert Murdoch will marry Ann Lesley Smith, a 66-year-old radio host, vineyard owner, former prison chaplain and multi-millionaire. In terms of nuptial gigs, that will put the executive chairman of News Corp and chair of Fox Corp just one wife behind Henry VIII (who, with six wives, is the most married British monarch) and on level pegging with four-time divorcee Axel Springer, founder of the eponymous media empire, nicknamed the ‘German Rupert Murdoch’.



Murdoch’s grip on News Corp and Fox is so secure - the family owns 40% of the stock in both- that he can pretty much do what he likes in his private life but it’s just as well he’s not asking Jon Moulton for finance. The British venture capitalist told the Financial Times that he considers the CEO’s marital status when choosing investments: “I did slightly better backing companies led by CEOs who’d had one divorce than those who’d had none. Two divorces was much worse and with three, you lost a lot of money.”



Various studies, notably by Wharton Business School, suggest that single CEOs are more inclined to take risks, while a University of Connecticut report found that married ones are more concerned with social issues. Neither finding really applies to Murdoch who has always taken big risks and aired his views on social issues.

During his 32-year marriage to second wife Anna Maria Torv, he became one of the largest newspaper publishers in Australia, the UK and United States, also diversifying into movies, TV and book publishing.

In 2005, six years into his third marriage with Chinese entrepreneur Wendi Deng, he made his worst gamble as CEO in 2005 - paying $580m for social network Myspace and selling it six years later for $35m. (His most recent misjudgment, ploughing at least $100m into Elizabeth Holmes’ fraudulent health tech company Theranos came out of his own pocket.)



As Deng was an executive at Star TV, a Murdoch subsidiary, their relationship would have raised awkward questions at some publicly quoted companies. (Boeing CEO Harry Stonecipher and HP boss Mark Hurd both had to resign after relationships with subordinates.) There was no such backlash against Murdoch who divorced Deng in 2013 citing “irreconcilable differences”.



Murdoch’s stance on social issues has never been in doubt: he doesn’t like taxes, regulation or big government. Yet with politics now so partisan (thanks, in no small part, to his own newspapers and TV networks) he has been vilified by critics on the left, in the liberal centre and even, in the case of Malcolm Turnbull, former prime minister of Australia, on the centre-right. Turnbull is on record as saying, “the most effective voice for climate denialism in the English-speaking world has been Murdoch’s.”



News Corp denies the charge, saying critics are politically motivated, but Turnbull has a point when he criticises the media group’s portrayal of climate change as a matter of ideology rather than physics.

Indeed, Murdoch’s son James has criticised the group for doubting that Australia’s devastating bushfires have anything to do with climate change. Many of the group’s broadcasters in the US and Australia denounced the “constant stream of propaganda” about global warming and blamed “celebrities in the media” for pretending there was a linkage.



Despite Moulton’s reservations about investing in companies with three-time divorcees in the hot seat, investors might take some comfort from the fact that Murdoch will have a wife, as well as his eldest son Lachlan, to counsel him.



As many as two out of three CEOs complain of feeling isolated and this can encourage autocratic behaviour which damages the business. All of the professional remedies for this plight have drawbacks. The chairman would seem the logical confidant but as one told an executive headhunter: “It is my job to back the CEO to the hilt until it becomes my job to take him outside and have him shot.”