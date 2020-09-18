You may be inadvertently overlooking female talent

Employers were less likely to hire women during lockdown, as well as more likely to make them redundant.

We already knew that women were disproportionately more likely to be made redundant - 80 per cent more, according to McKinsey - during the pandemic.

But now research from LinkedIn has revealed women were also less likely to be hired. Female hires reached a low point of 41.5 per cent in April, according to the findings, before recovering to 45.2 per cent in July. This is still below the average for 2019.

It all suggests that employers may be inadvertently missing out on female talent as they reshape their workforces to face the recession.