Meet the CEO who fired herself

When Sam White saw herself as an obstacle in her own company, she brought in someone else to replace her.

No one likes to admit when they’re wrong, even when the evidence is staring you in the face. But when mistakes in leadership cause the breakdown of communication between employees, it is no good pointing the finger and placing blame on others. The buck ends with you.

For Sam White, founder and former CEO of insurance company Freedom Services Group, this was a tough lesson to learn. Following a brief stint at a motor claims handling business, White founded the business at just 24 years old out of her sisters conservatory. She was thrown in at the deep end with no idea what a corporate business infrastructure looked like. Looking back, White admits to having wrongfully assumed that there would be people who would teach her how to put those building blocks together.

… So she sought external help