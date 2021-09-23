Meet the chief behind Avon's resurgence

For most leaders, taking the helm during Britain’s worst economic and health crisis for years would be the handover from hell. For Angela Cretu, Avon’s chief executive, she knew it was the right move because despite all the challenges she says, “I didn’t feel the urge to run away.”

You’ll likely remember Avon as the catalogue of beauty products one of your friend's mothers used to promote in exchange for a cut of the sale.

Its revolutionary 135-year-old model of direct selling enabled women to be financially independent. But by the naughties, professional roles for women were no longer scarce and so Avon ladies resembled more of a women's social club than a way to make a living.

Looking back, people may remember Avon for its “parties” - a living room full of middle-aged women swatching the latest lip gloss shade while gossiping over glasses of rosé. But with the rise of YouTube makeup tutorials and the emergence of influencers, Avon ladies - today it prefers the term “sales representative” - peddling products became increasingly irrelevant.