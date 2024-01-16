Meet the six post-pandemic era workers

In 2023, we saw a slew of catchy monikers do the rounds on TikTok, as Gen Z mined the world of work for content, bringing us an alternative snapshot of post-pandemic era attitudes in the process.

But you don't have to venture onto social media to recognise that when it comes to our outlook on work, we’re cut from dramatically different cloth.

Just take a look at those around you. There are the friends who are seemingly born for the hustle: goodbye evenings, weekends; hello indecently large paycheck. There’s the cohort with zero boundaries – yep, bosses we’re also looking at you. And then there are those with the shall we say liberal interpretation of working from home. (Let's be real. There’s no such thing as Love Island being on 'in the background'.)