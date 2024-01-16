Meet the six post-pandemic era workers

Are you a ‘lone ranger’ or an ‘employee advocate’?

by Antonia Garrett Peel

In 2023, we saw a slew of catchy monikers do the rounds on TikTok, as Gen Z mined the world of work for content, bringing us an alternative snapshot of post-pandemic era attitudes in the process.

But you don't have to venture onto social media to recognise that when it comes to our outlook on work, we’re cut from dramatically different cloth. 

Just take a look at those around you. There are the friends who are seemingly born for the hustle: goodbye evenings, weekends; hello indecently large paycheck. There’s the cohort with zero boundaries – yep, bosses we’re also looking at you. And then there are those with the shall we say liberal interpretation of working from home. (Let's be real. There’s no such thing as Love Island being on 'in the background'.)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 3 free articles every 90 days
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Take a free trial

Get 30 days unrestricted access to:

  • All the latest news, trends, and developments.
  • Exclusive interviews with CEOs and thought-leaders
  • MT Classroom - giving you an academic grounding without expensive courses
  • Management Matters and other in-depth content.
  • Daily bulletins straight to your inbox

Take a free trial today