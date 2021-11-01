The menopause revolution: why it’s time for businesses to act

For too long, women have been expected to grin and bear through their pain, be it pregnancy loss, childbirth, period pains or menopause.

So when the Government announced on Friday 29 October that it will be “cheaper and easier” for women going through the menopause to access hormone treatment, many women across the country feel they have finally been heard.

The proposed commitments (in response to a parliamentary bill put forward by the Labour MP Carolyn Harris to make HRT free in England) include a reduction in the cost of Hormone Replacement Therapies (HRT) and the introduction of a Menopause Taskforce to “consider the role education and training, workplace policies and peer groups” can play in supporting women going through the menopause.