Merck general manager: "It’s OK to go into a new job and not make an impact immediately"

Doina Ionescu, general manager of Merck, discusses the lack of female representation at the top of STEM industries, as well as how her “female characteristics” helped her land her role.

by Éilis Cronin

The lack of gender diversity across most areas of business is nothing particularly new, especially at senior leadership or C-suite levels. According to data from Deloitte Insights, women only occupy 20% of leadership positions, despite making up almost half of the global workforce.

The attempt to get more women into leadership roles is even more challenging in STEM (science, technology, engineering and medicine) industries because there is a much smaller pool of potential people - in 2020 women made up less than 30% of the STEM workforce in the UK.

Doina Ionescu, UK and Ireland managing director of science and technology company Merck is concerned about the lack of women entering her industry. She says it is “shocking” that in the UK “about 35% of girls pursue a STEM subject after the age of 16 and when you look at A-Level students, but only 8% of women who study a STEM subject go on to attain an engineering or technology degree,” she says.

