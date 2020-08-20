How Michelin banished bureaucracy

The tyre maker recognised that you can’t impose autonomy from the top down.

by Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini

Anyone who’s passionate about cars —or haute cuisine — has heard of Michelin, whose plump tyre­ man is one of the world’s most recognised corporate icons. Headquartered in Clermont­ Ferrand, a university town in the heart of France, Michelin’s 70 plants, sprinkled across the world, churn out nearly 200 million tyres a year — from 27 ­inch bicycle tyres to 13ft  giants used on mining machines. These facilities employ roughly half of Michelin’s 117,000­-strong workforce.

Over the decades, Michelin has scored many firsts. In 1895, it fitted cars competing in the Paris­ Bordeaux road race with the first pneumatic tyres. It pioneered run­flats in 1934 and radials in 1946. In recent years, Michelin has been innovating in a wholly different realm. 

Under the banner of ‘responsibilisation’, the company has been working to dramatically increase the authority and accountability of those on the front lines, an initiative that in early 2020 was on course to deliver a half billion dollars’ worth of manufacturing improvements. Jean Dominique Senard, CEO from 2012 to 2019, proclaimed the transformation to be one of Michelin’s “proudest achievements.” 

