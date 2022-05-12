Michelle Matherson: "Part-time working creates a better balance for your mind, and yes, your soul.”

Michelle Matherson, 59, lives in south London with her husband. She has two adult daughters who have left home, a son at university and one grandchild.

Story telling, authenticity and representation run through Michelle’s professional life. She has had an ‘upside down’ flexible career, in that she mainly worked full-time while her children were little (but flexibly where possible) and is now working part-time later in her career – and enjoying it.

Michelle is using her non working days: “To breathe, create space, reflect and make plans. When you are in the thick of something, as you often are in broadcasting, you can’t see the wood for the trees. You need to take a step back to see the big picture. I’m known for always being on the go. And I am still on the go – just on my own terms.”