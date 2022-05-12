Michelle Matherson: "Part-time working creates a better balance for your mind, and yes, your soul.”

Michelle Matherson works three days a week as a Creativity Diversity Partner for the BBC and believes owning your space is key to making part-time work successfully

by Éilis Cronin
Michelle Matherson

Michelle Matherson, 59, lives in south London with her husband. She has two adult daughters who have left home, a son at university and one grandchild. 

Story telling, authenticity and representation run through Michelle’s professional life. She has had an ‘upside down’ flexible career, in that she mainly worked full-time while her children were little (but flexibly where possible) and is now working part-time later in her career – and enjoying it. 

Michelle is using her non working days: “To breathe, create space, reflect and make plans. When you are in the thick of something, as you often are in broadcasting, you can’t see the wood for the trees. You need to take a step back to see the big picture. I’m known for always being on the go. And I am still on the go – just on my own terms.”

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today