Micro-breaks improve performance

Despite knowing the benefits of getting your 40 winks, stress, family life and sometimes just our lifestyle mean that many of us fail to get as much sleep as we should. Inevitably this has an impact on our performance at work.

As part of recent research, published in the Journal of Applied Psychology, a team from North Carolina State University conducted two studies in order to understand how workers maintain energy levels at work - particularly if they started the day already tired.

In the US, 98 people completed a twice-daily survey in the morning and at the end of the day over 10 consecutive work days. For the second study, 222 South Korean workers were asked to assess their sleep quality, fatigue levels and the subsequent impact on their engagement and experience during the work day by answering three daily surveys over five days.