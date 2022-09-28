How mid-market companies can attract super-sized management

Mid-market firms too often struggle to attract the top managerial talent, certainly in comparison to larger corporations. The disparity in talent between the mid-market and the corporate sector stems from a diverse combination of factors but there are several key ways to address the issue.



The obstacles to developing existing managers

Many managers in the mid-market began there, sometimes as owner-operators, meaning they never had access to the training and natural learning opportunities available at larger companies. The corporate sector has the resources and management depth to develop talent internally, allowing it to make use of effective and established processes such as succession planning, consistent appraisals, and career development plans. This requires time, resources, and managerial know-how that is often lacking in smaller, mid-market firms.

Accurate prediction of business performance in a budget process is a key trait of a competent senior manager. The attention to detail and the discipline required to do this are tremendous, as is the learning process behind it for young managers. Effective facilitation of that learning is of paramount importance, and while the corporate sector gives it the utmost attention, it is sometimes overlooked by mid-market companies.