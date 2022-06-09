Is Mike Ashley bad news for Missguided?

Spoiler alert: It’s unlikely that fast fashion customers read the business pages, let alone care.

Last week, in what feels like a lifetime ago after this weekend’s Jubilee celebrations, Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group added Missguided to the collection of failing British businesses it has acquired.

Frasers, which also owns Sports Direct, House of Fraser and Flannels retail chains, announced that it had bought the online fast fashion retailer out of administration for £20m.

Headlines proclaimed Missguided had been “saved” - but at what cost?