Mike Ashley: Does it matter if the public hates you right now?

You know the old normal is truly dead and buried when Mike Ashley issues a public apology.

The famously pugnacious yet media-averse founder and CEO of Sports Direct (and its new parent company Frasers Group) said sorry this morning for aspects of his company’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, in what may be a first.

His open letter addresses the fact that Frasers Group attempted to keep stores open earlier in the week by categorising itself as an essential provider (it’s not) before initially digging in a series of open emails to the Government.