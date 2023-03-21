Mind your CEO's language

When companies perform badly, boards of directors often take the flak for failing to keep CEOs in check. The media are sometimes blamed too for building up a leader to the point where they fall victim to hubris.

However, new research finds that boards and the media are far better at judging the calibre of business leaders than previous studies suggest.

“Higher-performing CEOs earn more, are dismissed less and receive more CEO media awards [than lower-performing CEOs],” says Timothy Hubbard, assistant professor of strategic management at Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business, who conducted the study with Cole Short, assistant professor of strategy at Pepperdine University’s Graziadio Business School.

The academics believe previous studies have looked at the issue of CEO success through the wrong lenses – not least short-term (typically annual) performance. Their study, by contrast, looks at boards’ and the media’s assessment of a CEO’s quality over the course of their tenure, taking into account the state the company was in when they took over. They refer to this as CEO Contextual Quality.

They discovered that these internal and external evaluators discern differences in CEO quality, even at an early stage in their tenure, with a precision the academics found “remarkable”.