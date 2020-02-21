Can mindfulness make you more creative?

To the uninitiated, mindfulness sounds like something you’d expect rather more in a yoga retreat than in a business.

Psychologists broadly define mindfulness as a “state of conscious awareness resulting from living in the moment”, but perhaps the definition least likely to raise cynical eyebrows is having presence of mind.

What this means in practice is paying attention - focused and undistracted - to your surroundings, to what people say and to how you feel. Critically, it involves doing so without evaluating or judging those things.