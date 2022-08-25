The mindset secret this global company with 115,000 workers across 30 countries swears by
Here's why businesses should "throw an imperfect product into the market as quickly as possible", according to Genpact's CEO Tiger Tygarajan.
When a company’s output is a direct reflection of the person running it, it’s probably natural to shudder at the thought of pushing anything less than perfect into the hands of customers.
It’s a common conundrum big businesses face. “A start-up has no fear of failure. As you become bigger, you have more to lose. Therefore, the fear of failure increases,” Genpact‘s CEO Tiger Tygarajan says.
The company has come a long way since he joined in 2005 when it was still a start-up. It now operates in over 30 countries with a 115,000-strong workforce and has generated over $40bn for its 800 clients.