A mini case study in horizon scanning

Swissgrid has instituted smart risk management systems for spotting things that could go wrong before they happen.

We often don’t recognise that we’re facing a serious threat to our businesses until it’s too late, whether that's from faulty systems or under-the-radar disruptors.

Fortunately, there are some organisations that are by necessity very good at horizon scanning, which we can learn from.

Professor Robert Kaplan co-authored a Harvard Business School case study that illustrates how one such firm - Switzerland’s electricity distributor Swissgrid - instituted three processes that distinguish routine risks from novel risks.