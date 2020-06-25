Who would you miss first, the cleaner or the boss?

Lead by intent if you want to empower your people.

All of the 400 colleagues in our business are specialists. Collectively they know more about our products, tech and highly technical markets than it’s possible for any one person to know, particularly a leader that was new to the industry.

It’s a realisation that could have been overwhelming. For me, it’s been liberating.

It’s opened up a leadership style that was summed up perfectly by Captain David Marquet, a former submariner who turned around the fortunes of the US Navy’s worst performing nuclear submarine by refusing to give orders.