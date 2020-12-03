Mondi CEO Andrew King: "You need a culture where bad news travels fast"

King became a FTSE 100 CEO during the pandemic, but kept his CFO day job.

It’s rare to hear a FTSE 100 CEO talk about their failures - even if it was the cricket’s fault.

South Africa’s first appearance at the 1992 World Cup coincided with the eve of Andrew King’s final chartered accountancy qualification. His decision to stay up all night cost him the exam, and was “the first setback for someone that had otherwise sailed through high school and college”.

It instilled what he says was a determination to prove that it wasn’t the big setback people were saying it was. When he took over as CEO of sector-agnostic global packaging and paper manufacturer Mondi Group in April 2020, you can’t help but think that he proved his point.