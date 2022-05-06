Monzo chief: "We asked people to Marie Kondo their calendar"

Monzo has entered a new lease of life. When the challenger bank’s founder Tom Blomfield stepped aside in May 2020, he noted that it was time to hand over the baton to a leader better suited to “getting to profitability and IPOing it”. At around the same time, several key “Monzonauts” exited the stage, making way for new pioneers. On that note, meet Sujata Bhatia COO at Monzo 2.0.

On investment banking

I started my career as a chartered accountant and had a very short stint in investment banking. I learned a couple of important life lessons, like not equating hours with impact. Time spent at a desk or being visible is not a sign of loyalty and commitment.

I'm really proud that at Monzo almost 60% of our workforce doesn't come into the office at all. We've built an incredible, productive culture and a really strong community. That's not about counting hours or having someone be at their desk at a certain time. It's about empowerment, trust and quality.