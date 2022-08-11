The moral dilemma - what to do when making difficult decisions as a leader

In an increasingly polarised world dominated by ‘mega threats’, here are four ways leaders can avoid an angry workforce.

The pressures faced by leaders in business seem to be never ending. On top of trying to build back their businesses post-pandemic, they’re contending with retaining talent, navigating the new world of hybrid working and making sure their diversity and inclusion policies are up to par - to name a few.

These so-called “mega threats”, where organisational and societal identities become blurred and lead to polarisation, are on the rise. At the same time, “leaders are having to interpret the pace at which things are changing. Some believe we’re going too fast and others believe we’re not going fast enough,” Roy Diggory, head of solutions strategy at Mind Gym explained during MT’s Leadership Lessons conference.

Navigating these pressures is par for the course of being a successful CEO, as is making difficult decisions around relevant policies. But there are four ways that leaders can ensure morals are at the heart of those decisions.