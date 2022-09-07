Morals and ethics more important than money for Gen Z entrepreneurs

Are there unethical skeletons in your company’s closet? If so, you might be losing out on investment opportunities with younger entrepreneurs.

The Gen Z generation are changing the face of early stage investments; no longer are young entrepreneurs eager to find an investor that will give them the most money, but instead are looking beyond the financials and into the morals and ethics of the investors themselves.

According to research from early-stage funding platform Connectd, 96% of Gen Z entrepreneurs would turn down cash from a prospective investor based on moral and ethical objections. The study polled 50 Gen Z entrepreneurs (aged 18 to 24) and 50 entrepreneurs aged 25 and over to understand the changing priorities of each group.

While funding still remains the number one benefit investors bring to an emerging business, 80% of Gen Z investors value their network and connections, which drops to 63% for those aged 25 and over.