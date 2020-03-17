Mother-of-four: "People were shocked that I was still ambitious"

You'd be forgiven for holding the common view that mothers are less ambitious than non-mothers. It's an assumption ingrained into our society that when a woman has a baby, her priorities change.

I was on the receiving end of this assumption in 2016 when I found out that I was pregnant with twins. We were going to have four children under the age of five (!) but the one thing people really couldn’t get their heads around was the fact that I wanted to keep on working – and I wanted to carry on progressing up the ladder.

I also decided that I needed to earn more to support my growing family and so, when our twins were nine months old, I began an MBA.