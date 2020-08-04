How to motivate people from a distance

Despite what you’ve heard, it’s probably not true that 93 per cent of communication is non-verbal.

Nonetheless, there’s a reason we deliver our most meaningful messages eye-to-eye. You wouldn’t (hopefully) make someone redundant, ask them to marry you or thank them for saving your life via WhatsApp. Words matter, but they don’t tell the whole story.

With this in mind, the pandemic has presented leaders with a particular challenge - how to motivate their people when the most meaningful form of communication isn’t an option.