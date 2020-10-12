Mr Motivator's guide to hard times

If you're of a certain vintage, you may recall Mr Motivator - recently awarded an MBE - for his high-energy, Lycra-clad fitness sessions on breakfast show GMTV.

But TV's first black fitness instructor - real name Derek Evans - did not have an easy run to success.

"The very first job I went for, when I was 17, I walked in and the guy said 'who are you'? I said I'm Mr Evans. He said 'why didn't you tell me you were black?' I said because you didn't say you were white and walked out. That was the first," Evans tells the Workplace Evolution podcast below.