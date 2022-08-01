MT Asks: Should business shut for 2 weeks in August?

We all expect a mandatory shut down during the festive season - why not have one during the summer?

We live in a 24/7 world; we’re either sitting at our desks furiously typing away, trying to stay awake during endless meetings or checking our emails on our phones as we commute home from the office. But sometimes we need a break.

In the western world, it is not unusual for many companies, especially office-based companies, to shut down for a few weeks over the festive period, to give employees a chance to take a break from the corporate world and enjoy the festivities with their families.

But this seems to be the only time during the year that companies enforce any time off. Sure, we have annual leave, but many employees feel an enormous amount of guilt over voluntarily taking time off - despite being entitled to it.