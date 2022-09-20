MT Asks: Would businesses benefit from a shake up to labour rights?

Rumours are spreading about Liz Truss’ proposed labour reforms - is the UK ready for them?

Liz Truss has now taken the baton from Boris Johnson to become the next Prime Minister of the UK. What this means for businesses is yet to be seen, but there are already whispers of proposed radical, post-Brexit reforms to labour laws, such as revoking the 48-hour working week limit to “make the UK more competitive”.

Other proposed reforms include amendments to holiday pay, equal pay, safe limits on working hours and parental leave, all of which are underpinned and retained by EU law.

MT asked business leaders and employment lawyers whether the UK business sector is ready for a shake up.