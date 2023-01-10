MT Asks - Where do CEOs see growth opportunities in 2023?

As the UK braces itself for an economic recession, where are the growth opportunities for business in 2023?

The UK economy isn’t looking too hot right now; soaring inflation and stagnant wages have led to a cost of living crisis for the ages. Leaders have welcomed the New Year with a sense of trepidation, with concerns about how they will be able to grow their businesses, while also retaining and attracting talent and saving on unnecessary costs.

But in the spirit of optimism, we asked CEOs where they think the opportunities for growth are in 2023?

John Lee, CEO, John Lee Group

“The biggest opportunities for businesses in 2023, especially during a recession, is acquiring undervalued assets such as property and other businesses.

“Whenever there is a downturn in the market, there’s always opportunities to acquire market share and scale by being resourceful. When businesses start to struggle during challenging times, they are often looking for relief or an exit strategy. There will be an influx of companies to acquire that can make existing businesses more profitable with expanded customer databases, offerings and even talent.”