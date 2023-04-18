MT Asks: What can CEOs learn from the CBI scandal?

The serious allegations made against the CBI and some of its senior leaders has sparked conversations around toxic cultures and sexual harassment policies.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) is under fire following misconduct allegations against (the now fired) director-general Tony Danker and allegations of historical sexual abuse within the company. Complaints were made by more than a dozen women, who claimed to have been victims of various forms of sexual harassment by senior officials at the organisation, including rape at a CBI event. An investigation by law firm Fox Williams is also looking into claims of cocaine usage at such events.

The organisation is now in a difficult situation; while it has sacked director-general Tony Danker and given the role to Rain Newton-Smith, the CBI’s former chief economist, it is struggling to bounce back from the allegations. The government and many CBI members have distanced themselves from the lobby group, engagements with the CBI have been paused and all company events have been cancelled.

As the future of the CBI hangs in the balance, what can companies learn from the scandal?