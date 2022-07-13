MT Asks: What do CEOs want from the new Prime Minister?

As the UK gears up for a new leader, MT asks CEOs and experts what they hope the new Prime Minister will do to support businesses

The UK’s political leadership race is well underway with eight candidates campaigning to be the next leader of the Conservative party and the new Prime Minister.

But the legacy of Boris Johnson has left a nasty taste in many a mouth; from his bumbling speeches about Peppa Pig World to breaking several lockdown rules during the height of the pandemic, the former Prime Minister’s departure from No 10 was welcomed not just by some of the general public, but also his own party.

Whoever takes over the role will have to wrestle with surging inflation, a raging cost-of-living crisis and a country that has felt betrayed by its leadership figures.