MT Asks: What does 2023 have in store for businesses?

It’s been a year of two halves. The first few months of 2022 went fairly smoothly, as the country continued to settle into some semblance of normality after Covid lockdowns. But the peace was not to last.

We’ve found ourselves in the grip of a cost of living crisis, with rapidly rising inflation and energy prices which, coupled with stagnant wages, have created an unprecedented economic crisis.

Leaders are not only having to figure out how to keep their businesses afloat as consumers tighten the purse strings, but also keep their employees well paid and mentally healthy.

We’ve seen not one, but two new Prime Ministers within the space of a few months, as Boris Johnson and his short-lived successor Liz Truss resigned in disgrace. As we now adapt to Rishi Sunak’s government, businesses are wondering what 2023 will have in store for them.