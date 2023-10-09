MT Asks: Does hybrid working damage women's careers?

Women’s career progression continues to be a hotly discussed topic, but is hybrid working a help or hindrance?

by Éilis Cronin

Serial entrepreneur Debbie Wosskow has a stark message for working women - hybrid working is “a disaster waiting to happen for feminism”.

The founder of PR agency Mantra and the women’s members’ club AllBright, aired her fears during the inaugural Women in Work Summit in London this month. She said she is “extremely worried” that women will become increasingly invisible in the workplace, as they choose to spend more time at home and men spend more time in the office. She said she has seen the number of women in the entrepreneurial space decrease since the pandemic, which is only adding to the issues women face when trying to get funding from investors - in 2016, only 2.7% of capital in the UK went to female entrepreneurs.

However, researcher and former Management Today columnist Christine Armstrong, argues that working from home isn't the problem as, on an average day, researchers found workers spend less than three hours actually doing their job.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 3 free articles every 90 days
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts

Join today

 