MT Asks: Is the government's approach to business “stupid and short sighted”?

James Dyson believes growth has become a “dirty word” and is critical of the government’s approach to business. But do other CEOs agree?

In a rather scathing article for The Telegraph, James Dyson, one of the UK’s leading businessmen, called out the state of the government’s approach to business as “stupid and short sighted”.

Dyson, the founder of the country’s leading vacuum brand, told the paper that Sunak’s government is keeping Britain in a state of “Covid inertia”, criticising the decision to increase tax on companies and failing to get workers back into the office full time, which he believes has “badly damaged the country’s self-belief and work ethic”.

In the article he says the Conservatives seem to think “penalising the private sector is a free win at the ballot box” and that “growth has become a dirty word”.