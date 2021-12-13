MT Business Awards 2022: entry deadline extended

The final deadline for entering the MT Business Awards 2022 has been extended to 26 January 2022.

When we wrote in January 2021 that a permanent crisis doesn't exactly do wonders for morale, we didn't expect that nearly a year on, we would still be in the same position. Yet here we are.

So as we cheekily suggested then, why not give your staff something to celebrate by entering them into the Management Today Business Awards 2022?

These awards recognise organisations and individuals breaking new ground and achieving consistent excellence across any sector of British business.