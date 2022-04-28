MT Business Awards Winners: CEO of the Year

The winner of this category is Gousto founder Timo Boldt, whose desire to deliver sustainability and healthy convenience impressed the judges

Timo Boldt founded recipe box business Gousto in 2012; eight years later, it achieved its first full year of profitability. Boldt’s goal and vision is for Gousto to have a positive impact on both people and the planet, with the business tapping into three growing trends within the grocery sector: convenience, health and sustainability.

Boldt has ensured that Gousto places an increasing focus on delivering more sustainable meals, be that through a reduction in food waste, in carbon emissions and in plastic food packaging. Continued investment in technology and data has meant Gousto now offers an increasingly personalised customer service.

Testament to Boldt’s efforts, Gousto became B Corporation certified in October 2021, joining a global community of businesses which meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.