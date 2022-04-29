MT Business Awards Winners: Future Leader (with under 10 years experience)

Deepak Selvaraj took home the gong in this category for his influence within the software testing space

Deepak Selvaraj has a passion for computers, sparked from an early age when he helped his father set up a till machine and developed his own web design business. Having previously built and taken Virgin Media B2B’s Quality Engineering and DevOps departments to new financial and technical heights, Selvaraj has recently moved on to a similar challenge for Engine Group, as the director of DevOps and Quality Engineering.

Projects undertaken thus far have created cultural change in his teams, enhancing ways of working, removing silos and handovers and improving collaboration. This has included aggressive cost reduction targets and streamlined processes and automation. Selvaraj has fostered an innovative environment and he engages at all levels with his teams, motivating employees to produce their best.

Selvaraj is also influential within the software testing and DevOps sectors, speaking at conferences and tech workshops, and he is a judging panel member for the DevOps Industry Awards.