MT Business Awards Winners: Long-term business success

In this category, Away Resorts claimed the top prize for its investment into re-developing the traditional caravan holiday

Away Resorts owns a collection of 27 holiday parks. It wanted to change perceptions of ‘caravanning’ and create a premium holiday park business inspiring everyone to holiday in the UK.

An ambitious growth plan capitalised on the buoyant market for UK ‘staycations’, focused on improving and expanding Away Resorts’ existing and new sites. Developing innovative products and services also played their part. In 2016, the company created the ‘TriBeCa’, a holiday home with a difference, showcasing a New York-themed style, with home comforts and hot tubs, redefining what a ‘caravan’ looks like.

Over the last few years, the business also invested in infrastructure, re-developing tenting and touring pitches into static bases and building new bars and restaurants, all aimed at providing improved customer experiences and a greater commercial return.