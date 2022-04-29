MT Business Awards Winners: Long-term business success

In this category, Away Resorts claimed the top prize for its investment into re-developing the traditional caravan holiday

by Éilis Cronin
Away Resorts

Away Resorts owns a collection of 27 holiday parks. It wanted to change perceptions of ‘caravanning’ and create a premium holiday park business inspiring everyone to holiday in the UK.

An ambitious growth plan capitalised on the buoyant market for UK ‘staycations’, focused on improving and expanding Away Resorts’ existing and new sites. Developing innovative products and services also played their part. In 2016, the company created the ‘TriBeCa’, a holiday home with a difference, showcasing a New York-themed style, with home comforts and hot tubs, redefining what a ‘caravan’ looks like.

Over the last few years, the business also invested in infrastructure, re-developing tenting and touring pitches into static bases and building new bars and restaurants, all aimed at providing improved customer experiences and a greater commercial return. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today