MT Business Awards Winners: Trailblazer of the Year

In the two years she’s been CEO, Angela Cretu has transformed Avon into a digital powerhouse.

Angela Cretu has been with Avon for more than two decades. Over the last two years, she has led the business through its next era of growth, transforming it from ‘Ding Dong’ direct selling to a digitally-led beauty brand, driving beauty democracy to create world-class products.

She has brought to life Avon's purpose to help women transform their lives for the better, giving individuals an opportunity to earn and learn on their own terms, and supporting issues that predominantly affect women, such as breast cancer and gender-based violence.

Other initiatives include spearheading the launch of the ‘Avon On’ digital platform that enables company representatives to sell online, connect with their customers, access training and share beauty through social selling.