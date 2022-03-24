MT DE&I Leadership Awards 2022: entry deadline extended

The final deadline for entering MT’s inaugural DE&I Leadership Awards 2022 has been extended.

Companies now have until the 21 April 2022 to get their entries in front of our esteemed judging panel. The winners will be announced in June 2022.

The awards will champion the companies and individuals who have made significant contributions to progressing diversity, equity and inclusion over the past year.

MT believes that diversity, equity and inclusion are not just right policies for businesses to pursue, they will be critical for future success.