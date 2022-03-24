MT DE&I Leadership Awards 2022: entry deadline extended

The final deadline for entering MT’s inaugural DE&I Leadership Awards 2022 has been extended.

by Éilis Cronin
DE&I Awards

Companies now have until the 21 April 2022 to get their entries in front of our esteemed judging panel. The winners will be announced in June 2022. 

The awards will champion the companies and individuals who have made significant contributions to progressing diversity, equity and inclusion over the past year.

MT believes that diversity, equity and inclusion are not just right policies for businesses to pursue, they will be critical for future success. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today