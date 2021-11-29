MT Intelligence: How to build a resilient supply chain

MT's latest Intelligence report looks at how companies can build resilient supply chains.

by Kate Magee
Supply chain by Getty Images
Supply chain by Getty Images

'"Just get me my fucking ponchos." So went the cry of a fashion company chief executive recently, as he realised that the products which usually arrived on time and without hitches from China were held up somewhere between the factory and his warehouse in the UK.' 

And who can blame him for being irate? Over the past quarter decade, retailers and others have become used to goods flowing smoothly across the world, arriving ever-quicker and at ever-lower cost.

But a supply chain is a bit like household plumbing. When everything is working well, nobody gives it a thought. When there’s a blockage, the situation becomes very dire very quickly, and everyone realises that they don’t have a clue how the system works. At the moment, blockages are occurring everywhere.'

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today