MT names Edinburgh as best British city for business

The city takes the crown after in-depth research to rank the UK's top cities and towns.

Edinburgh has been crowned the best British city for business outside of London, according to new research by Management Today.

We conducted in-depth data analysis to rank the UK’s largest cities and towns outside of London on how attractive they are for business.

It assessed the 63 urban areas across 15 criteria that matter most to businesses including: the scale of the private sector ecosystem, the strength of innovation, the number of high-growth businesses, access to a skilled workforce and quality of life.